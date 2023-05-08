Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results today i.e. on 8 May. The results will be announced by Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during a press conference at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in , apply1.tndge.org , dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply2.tndge.org

Along with the results, toppers list, region wise toppers will also be announced.

As per the official notification, “HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 am." The Class 12 exams were held from 13 March-3 April across 3,169 locations in the state.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023:

Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details mentioned and download for further use.

In 2022, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams. The pass percentage recorded was 92.76 percent. Girls had outshined boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 percent as compared to 90.96 percent. Meanwhile, apart from Tamil Nadu, results of CBSE class 10, 12 are also awaited. Other state boards like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka are also set to announce their Class 10, 12 results.