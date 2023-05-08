Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results today i.e. on 8 May. The results will be announced by Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during a press conference at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply2.tndge.org

