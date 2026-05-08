TN 12th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 at 9:30 AM — Check how to download marks memo from tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) results for 2026 are expected to be released today, 8 May.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.
However, according to The Hindu report, it will now be announced as scheduled.
The department typically announces the results during a press conference in the morning, followed by the activation of the online links around 9:30 AM.
The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
No, the TN 12th Result will not be postponed
The results will be announced for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
In 2025, the HSE pass percentage stood at 95.03%. Girls outperformed boys.
The official link for Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) typically becomes active at 9:30 AM.
Text TNBOARD12(registration number,date of birth) to 09282232585.
Given the high traffic on official websites, you can use these secondary methods:
The digital Tamil Nadu Class 12 marks memo is only provisional. Schools will release the original certificate later
Tip: Print at least two copies for upcoming college admissions until the original certificate is issued by your school.
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
dge1.tn.nic.in / dge2.tn.nic.in
Yes, despite the reports, the Tamil Nadu HSE results will be declared today at 9:30 AM
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.
No, despite previous reports of delay, the TN HSE results will be declared as per schedule.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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