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TN 12th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 at 9:30 AM — Check how to download marks memo from tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2026: The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 May 2026, 09:16:50 AM IST
TN 12th Result 2026
TN 12th Result 2026

TN 12th Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) results for 2026 are expected to be released today, 8 May.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.

However, according to The Hindu report, it will now be announced as scheduled.

The department typically announces the results during a press conference in the morning, followed by the activation of the online links around 9:30 AM.

The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Official Websites:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in / dge2.tn.nic.in

Required Credentials:

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

Key Events

08 May 2026, 09:06 AM IST
08 May 2026, 09:05 AM IST
08 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Follow updates here:
8 May 2026, 09:16:50 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026: Will the result be postponed?

No, the TN 12th Result will not be postponed

8 May 2026, 09:15:50 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026: Result for which stream will be announced today?

The results will be announced for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

8 May 2026, 09:11:55 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026: How was the result last year?

In 2025, the HSE pass percentage stood at 95.03%. Girls outperformed boys.

8 May 2026, 09:09:18 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: When will the result link activate?

The official link for Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) typically becomes active at 9:30 AM.

8 May 2026, 09:07:49 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: How to download marks memo via DigiLocker

  • Log in to the DigiLocker app or website.
  • Search for "Tamil Nadu State Board" under the Education section.
  • Select “Class XII Marksheet”
  • Enter your year (2026) and registration number to fetch the document into your "Issued Documents" folder.
8 May 2026, 09:06:53 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: How to check result via SMS?

Text TNBOARD12(registration number,date of birth) to 09282232585.

8 May 2026, 09:05:04 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Alternates to download marks memo

Given the high traffic on official websites, you can use these secondary methods:

  • Mobile App – Tamil Nadu Board Result
  • SMS
  • DigiLocker

8 May 2026, 09:03:23 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Digital marks memo is only provisional

The digital Tamil Nadu Class 12 marks memo is only provisional. Schools will release the original certificate later

8 May 2026, 09:00:03 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download marks memo

  • Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads: "HSE(+2) Examination Results - March 2026".
  • Input credentials – Registration Number, Date of Birth
  • Click the "Get Marks" or "Submit" button.
  • Download and Print

Tip: Print at least two copies for upcoming college admissions until the original certificate is issued by your school.

8 May 2026, 08:56:53 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to download marks memo

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in / dge2.tn.nic.in

8 May 2026, 08:56:10 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Can I check my result today?

Yes, despite the reports, the Tamil Nadu HSE results will be declared today at 9:30 AM

8 May 2026, 08:55:28 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Why were reports claiming a delay in the result?

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.

8 May 2026, 08:52:47 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Will the results be postponed?

No, despite previous reports of delay, the TN HSE results will be declared as per schedule.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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HomeEducationTN 12th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 at 9:30 AM — Check how to download marks memo from tnresults.nic.in
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HomeEducationTN 12th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 at 9:30 AM — Check how to download marks memo from tnresults.nic.in

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