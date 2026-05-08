tnresults.nic.in, TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 LIVE: 95.20% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 12

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) results for 2026 are expected to be released today, 8 May.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.

However, according to The Hindu report, it will now be announced as scheduled.

The department typically announces the results during a press conference in the morning, followed by the activation of the online links around 9:30 AM.

The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Official Websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in / dge2.tn.nic.in

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