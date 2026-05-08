tnresults.nic.in, TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 LIVE: 95.20% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 12

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) results for 2026 are expected to be released today, 8 May.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.
However, according to The Hindu report, it will now be announced as scheduled.
The department typically announces the results during a press conference in the morning, followed by the activation of the online links around 9:30 AM.
The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Girls: 97%
Boys: 93.19%
Overall: 95.20%
Erode emerged as the top-performing district in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations with a pass percentage of 98.97%.
Girls: 97%
Boys: 93.19%
Overall: 95.20%
Boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.19% in the TN 12th Result 2026
Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC examinations must obtain at least 35 marks in theory papers to pass each subject. The passing criteria for practical subjects also requires candidates to secure a combined total of 35 marks, including theory, practical and internal assessment components.
This downloaded marks memo is a "Provisional Marksheet." It is valid for initial college applications and counseling, but students must collect the Original Marks Certificate from school, usually within 15–20 days of the result declaration.
Visit the official TN Board website.
Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link.
Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
The TN HSC Plust Two Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen.
Erode district achieved the best result in Tamil Nadu Class 12
Girls recorded a 97% pass percentage, outperforming boys for yet another year.
Tamil Nadu recorded a 95.20% overall pass percentage in the Class 12 state board examinations for the 2025-2026 academic session.
To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. For subjects with practical components, this includes passing both the theory and practical sections.
Log in to the DigiLocker app or website.
Search for "Tamil Nadu State Board" under the Education section.
Select "Class XII Marksheet".
Enter your year (2026) and registration number to fetch the document into your "Issued Documents" folder.
To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results via WhatsApp, students can send "Hi" to 7845252525 and receive their results via chat.