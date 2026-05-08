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tnresults.nic.in, TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 LIVE: 95.20% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 12

tnresults.nic.in, TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 LIVE: The results have been announced for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 May 2026, 10:18:44 AM IST
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result LIVE NOW
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result LIVE NOW

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) results for 2026 are expected to be released today, 8 May.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had previously announced that the results would be postponed because they were still being processed. While another report claimed that it was being postponed due to the delay in government formation.

However, according to The Hindu report, it will now be announced as scheduled.

The department typically announces the results during a press conference in the morning, followed by the activation of the online links around 9:30 AM.

The results will be announced today for over eight lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Official Websites:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in / dge2.tn.nic.in

Required Credentials:

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

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Follow updates here:
8 May 2026, 10:18:44 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 12 stats

Girls: 97%

Boys: 93.19%

Overall: 95.20%

8 May 2026, 10:08:39 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Required Credentials

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

8 May 2026, 10:08:23 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download result

  • Visit the official TN Board website.
  • Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link.
  • Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
  • TN HSC +2 Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen.

8 May 2026, 09:56:49 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Erode tops with 98.97%

Erode emerged as the top-performing district in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations with a pass percentage of 98.97%.

8 May 2026, 09:54:29 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Passing percentage

Girls: 97%
Boys: 93.19%
Overall: 95.20%

8 May 2026, 09:53:40 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Boys passing percent

Boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.19% in the TN 12th Result 2026

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8 May 2026, 09:53:15 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Passing criteria

Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC examinations must obtain at least 35 marks in theory papers to pass each subject. The passing criteria for practical subjects also requires candidates to secure a combined total of 35 marks, including theory, practical and internal assessment components.

8 May 2026, 09:51:12 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Marksheets are provisional in nature

This downloaded marks memo is a "Provisional Marksheet." It is valid for initial college applications and counseling, but students must collect the Original Marks Certificate from school, usually within 15–20 days of the result declaration.

8 May 2026, 09:50:07 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to download marks memo

Visit the official TN Board website.

Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link.

Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

The TN HSC Plust Two Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen.

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8 May 2026, 09:48:57 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Erode tops state

Erode district achieved the best result in Tamil Nadu Class 12

8 May 2026, 09:47:59 AM IST

TN Board +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Girls outperform boys

Girls recorded a 97% pass percentage, outperforming boys for yet another year.

8 May 2026, 09:44:37 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 12 records pass percent of 95%

Tamil Nadu recorded a 95.20% overall pass percentage in the Class 12 state board examinations for the 2025-2026 academic session.

8 May 2026, 09:41:26 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Passing criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. For subjects with practical components, this includes passing both the theory and practical sections.

8 May 2026, 09:40:54 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result OUT on DigiLocker – Check step to download

Log in to the DigiLocker app or website.

Search for "Tamil Nadu State Board" under the Education section.

Select "Class XII Marksheet".

Enter your year (2026) and registration number to fetch the document into your "Issued Documents" folder.

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8 May 2026, 09:38:23 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites

  • www.tnresults.nic.in
  • www.dge.tn.gov.in

8 May 2026, 09:37:28 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Website down? Here are easy alternatives to check result

  • SMS
  • WhatsApp
  • DigiLocker

8 May 2026, 09:33:32 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download result from tnresults.nic.in

  • Visit the official TN Board website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link.
  • Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
  • The TN HSC Plus Two Result 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen.

8 May 2026, 09:32:38 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result OUT

8 May 2026, 09:31:31 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result soon at DigiLocker

8 May 2026, 09:28:15 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check via WhatsApp

To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results via WhatsApp, students can send "Hi" to 7845252525 and receive their results via chat.

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