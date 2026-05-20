Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Result OUT: Check at tnresults.nic.in and DigiLocker

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the SSLC Class 10th results 2026. Students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Result can go to the official website of tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in and check their results. The TNDGE SSLC 10th Result will also be declared on DigiLocker. The results were announced by School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan at a press conference.
The Class 10th students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.
Subject-wise, students recorded the highest pass percentage in English at 99.44 per cent, followed by Tamil at 98.43 per cent, Science at 98 per cent, Social Science at 97.93 per cent, and Mathematics at 97.36 per cent.
Science also saw the highest number of centum scores with 10,476 students securing full marks, followed by Social Science.
Step 1. Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link.
Step 3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth (DOB).
Step 4. Submit the details and your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download and print a copy for future reference.
Step 1: Search for the DigiLocker website or download the app from the Google Play Store.
Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number, or create a new account if you don’t already have one.
Step 3: Open the ‘Education and Learning’ section.
Step 4: Look for ‘Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations’.
Step 5: Select the option for the Class 10 marksheet.
Step 6: Enter the required login details to access your marksheet.