Tamil Nadu to finally conduct 'entry level' RTE admissions for 2025-26 academic session from Oct 6: Report

Tamil Nadu government is set to conduct Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the current academic year from October 6 to October 17, according to Times of India report. This comes days after Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transferred ₹489 crore to 20,652 private schools as fee reimbursement for 8.45 lakh students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

As per the report, RTE admissions will be conducted through an online portal. With priority being offered to orphans, HIV-affected children, transgender children, children of scavengers and differently-abled children, 25% RTE seats will be identified. Over 6,000 private schools will upload their total seats filled in entry-level classes.

Tamil Nadu state government had refused to follow the three-language policy in PM Shri schools following which the Union government withheld ₹2151 crore grant under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. This figure includes the reimbursement for RTE admissions for the previous academic session. Hence, the state government delayed RTE admissions in private schools for 2025-26 due to a lack of funds for reimbursement.

"The govt of India has now released the funds, thereby enabling the commencement of RTE admission for 2025-26 across TN," TOI quoted school education secretary B Chandra Mohan as saying. Following directions from Madras High Court and subsequent proceedings before the Supreme Court, the Centre released the funds.

Union government's press release stated, “The issue was examined with the approval of Union education minister, and it was decided to implement the directions of Madras HC to release funds for RTE entitlements component of Samagra Shiksha."

This comes after the TN High Court directed the Union government to disburse funds and consider delinking RTE component of Samagra Shiksha.

The report indicates that the Project Approval Board approved ₹604 crore for the previous academic session under RTE, out of which the central share (60%) is ₹362 crore. Among ₹585 crore approved by the Board for the current academic session, ₹351 crore is central share. The centre has been asked to pay ₹175cr for 2025-26 in two instalments. According to sources, the state government received ₹362.8 crore for 2024-25 and ₹87.8 crore for 2025-26.