TANCET 2024: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test answer key 2024 is going to be released today, March 13

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) answer key 2024 is going to be out today, March 13. Once the answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the TANCET exam can access it on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a notification on the official website of Chennai's Anna University, the TANCET 2024 answer key will be released on March 13. The TANCET 2024 final answer key will enable students to assess their performance and calculate their scores in the entrance exam.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Math Exam today: Last-minute tips before heading to exam center These scores will determine the likelihood of university admission to the desired program. The TANCET 2024 exam was conducted in offline mode on Saturday, March 9, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam was of two-hour duration that is spanning 120 minutes and the final results are expected to be declared by April 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE board exam 2024: Here are 10 ‘Last Minute Tips’ for Class 10 and Class 12 students Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the TANCET 2024 answer key: Step 1: Visit TANCET’s official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: At the homepage, click on the link, “TANCET 2024 answer key."

Step 3: The student login window will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Enter the necessary information to log in.

Also read: Ramadan 2024: Schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh adjust schedules to accomodate students Step 5: The TANCET 2024 answer key will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the TANCET 2024 answer key and save the copy for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: GATE exam result 2024: IISc to declare score on THIS date; Check details about scorecard, cut-offs here Scorecards will be issued once the results are announced and thereafter students will be able to submit applications for admission to universities and other institutions. The minimum qualifying score to the relevant colleges and institutions will be disclosed on the official website under the result notifications section, once the results are announced.

Also read: CBSE board exams 2024: Deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams extended to THIS date. Check notice here Candidates can determine their expected scores with the help of the marking scheme and the answer key. There were 100 questions in the exam, where each correct answer carried one mark. The marking scheme had negative marks for every incorrect response. One-third of marks will be deducted for every wrong answer as per the marking scheme.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!