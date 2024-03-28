TANCET Result 2024: Anna University, Chennai declared the TANCET 2024 result on Thursday, March 28. Candidates can check their scorecard at the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University, Chennai declared the TANCET 2024 result on Thursday, March 28. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 can check and download their MBA and MCA exam results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TANCET scorecard 2024 will be released on April 3 and candidates will be able to download till May 3 from the site, according to the official website. These scores will determine the likelihood of university admission to the desired program.

Also read: TANCET 2024: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test answer key to be out today; Here's how to check The MCA exam was conducted on Saturday, March 9 in the first shift in offline mode from 10 am to 12 pm while the MBA exam was conducted later on the same day in the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. These exams were of two-hour duration that is spanning 120 minutes. In order to login, candidates will need a registered email ID and date of birth to check TANCET results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: JEE Main 2024: Session 2 exam city slip OUT, NTA to release Amid card soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in Over 36139 candidates appeared for TANCET 2024 exam while 39301 applicants applied for the same. As per the official data, 565 (6.14%) candidates skipped the MCA exam and 1968 (7.93%) candidates skipped the MBA exam.

How to check TANCET Results 2024? Candidates can check the TANCET results online at the official website. The steps to check the TANCET 2024 result are listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/index.html. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Click on 'Click Here' against the TANCET results 2024 text

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including the email ID and password or date of birth.

Also read: Board Exam season kicks off today in three states; Students gear up for academic challenge Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on 'login' to view the scorecard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Anna University announced the CEETA PG 2024 result with the TANCET result. For CEETA PG, 5,281 candidates registered while 4648 appeared for the exam. Around 11.98 percent that is 633 candidates skipped the CEETA PG exam held on March 9.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!