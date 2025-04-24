TANCET Result 2025 Date: Anna University to declare MBA results at tancet.annauniv.edu | Know when and how to check

TANCET Result 2025: Anna University, that had conducted the TANCET 2025 exam for MBA, will be announcing the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2025. Although the TANCET Result 2025 were scheduled for release on April 23, Anna University did not declare the MBA results on that day. According to the official site, the TANCET Result 2025 will be declared “in due course”.

Students who appeared for the TANCET results 2025 are advised to keep an eye on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. As many as 38,000 students had appeared for the TANCET Result 2025.

TANCET Result 2025 Date: When to check? Anna University had earlier said that the TANCET Result 2025 will be announced on April 23 but the university has not yet declared the scorecards. Students awaiting their results are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on their scores.

There is no official date to check TANCET Result 2025.

TANCET Result 2025: How to check? The TANCET Result 2025 will be declared on the official exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Here is how the students can check their results: