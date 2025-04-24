TANCET Result 2025 Date: Anna University to declare MBA results at tancet.annauniv.edu | Know when and how to check

TANCET Result 2025: Anna University, that had conducted the TANCET 2025 exam for MBA, will be announcing the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2025. Although the TANCET Result 2025 were scheduled for release on April 23, Anna University did not declare the MBA results on that day. According to the official site, the TANCET Result 2025 will be declared “in due course”.

Students who appeared for the TANCET results 2025 are advised to keep an eye on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. As many as 38,000 students had appeared for the TANCET Result 2025.

TANCET Result 2025 Date: When to check? Anna University had earlier said that the TANCET Result 2025 will be announced on April 23 but the university has not yet declared the scorecards. Students awaiting their results are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on their scores.

There is no official date to check TANCET Result 2025.

TANCET Result 2025: How to check? The TANCET Result 2025 will be declared on the official exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Here is how the students can check their results:

Visit the TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. On the homepage, find ‘TANCET 2025 result’ and click on it. A new window will open for you to put in your login details and access the results. Keep your login credentials such as your username, email ID and password, ready. Enter them and login into your account. Your TANCET Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. After the declaration of TANCET Result 2025, the students are advised to save a hard copy of their results. According to reports, the scorecard download window will open on May 7 until June 6, 2025.