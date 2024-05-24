TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Tripura Board result OUT at tbresults.tripura.gov.in; 6 steps to check scores here
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The education board of Tripura declared the TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results today. The TBSE 10th results registered a pass percentage of 87.54% while the TBSE 12th results recorded a pass percentage of 79.27%.
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results 2024 today. Students who appeared for TBSE Class 10th and 12th exams this year can download their scorecard from the official website of Tripura Board through the following websites: