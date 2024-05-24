TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The education board of Tripura declared the TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results today. The TBSE 10th results registered a pass percentage of 87.54% while the TBSE 12th results recorded a pass percentage of 79.27%.

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results 2024 today. Students who appeared for TBSE Class 10th and 12th exams this year can download their scorecard from the official website of Tripura Board through the following websites: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The Tripura Board conducted the TBSE 10th board examination from March 2nd to March 23rd this year, and the TBSE 12th board examination took place between March 1st to March 30th.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: When will MSBSHSE board announce Class 10 results? Know all details here The TBSE 10th results registered a pass percentage of 87.54% this year while the TBSE 12th results recorded a pass percentage of 79.27%. A total of 39 schools achieved 100% pass percentage in class 12, while 310 schools registered 100% pass percentage in class 10. This year as many as 38,559 Class 10 students and 27,627 Class 12 students appeared for the TBSE board examinations 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Essentials credentials need to download TBSE Class 10 and 12 mark sheet include roll number and enrolment number.

Also read: CHSE 12th result 2024: Odisha board scorecard to be out on THIS date at chseodisha.nic.in; 6 steps to check marks here Here's how to check Class 12 and 10 scores online Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Tripura Higher Secondary or Madhyamik result 2024 link.

Step 3: This will redirect the user to the result login window.

Step 4: Provide all the necessary details, including roll number and enrolment number, and click on the submit button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: The TBSE Class 12 or Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also read: NEET UG Answer Key 2024: Solutions to be OUT soon at exams.nta.ac.in; 6 steps to download, challenge them How to view scores using DigiLocker? Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on mobile phone or visit digilocker.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Select the Tripura board option.

Step 3: Select class 10/12 results.

Step 4: Enter requisite information - roll number and date of birth and click on submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: The Tripura Board 10th/12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check scores via SMS? In case there is no internet connection or otherwise, students can check their scores via SMS facility as well.

Step 1: Compose a new message {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Type an SMS with the format TBSE12 (Your Roll Number)

Step 3: Send it to 7738299899.

Step 4: The Tripura Board will send the scores on the same number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!