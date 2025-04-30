TBSE Tripura Board Results 2025 DIRECT LINK: How to check and download Class 10th, Class 12th results

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Board Result 2025 around 12 PM on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The board released the TBSE Madhyamik (10th) Result 2025 and TBSE HS (12th) Result 2025 online on its official websites tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Class 10 and Class 12 candidates can check their TBSE Madhyamik and HS results 2025 using their roll and enrollment numbers.

Tripura Class 10, 12 results out: How to check and download scorecard Here's DIRECT LINK to check Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination Result - Year 2025: (https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_hs_board_hs_dfdf_final_20_hs_tri_12_pub_24_htm_hs_wrw_20_25_tbse_nic_12_hs.html )

Here's DIRECT LINK to check Madhyamik (10th Standard) Examination Result 2025:

(https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_tbse_mp_10_mp_20_ryry_final_try_25_board_20_mp_25_tri_pub_fhfhfh_nic_10_md_final.html)

How to check Tripura Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 2025 online? The students can follow these steps to check and download their TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result 2025:

Visit the official websites: tbse.tripura.gov.in 2025 or tbresults.tripura.gov.in 2025. On the homepage, click on either the "TBSE Madhyamik Result 2025" link or the "TBSE HS Result 2025" link. Enter your roll number and enrollment number in the required fields. Your TBSE Madhyamik/HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and print your TBSE result marksheet for future reference.