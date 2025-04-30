TBSE Tripura Board Results 2025 DIRECT LINK: How to check and download Class 10th, Class 12th results

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Board Result 2025 around 12 PM on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
The board released the TBSE Madhyamik (10th) Result 2025 and TBSE HS (12th) Result 2025 online on its official websites tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Class 10 and Class 12 candidates can check their TBSE Madhyamik and HS results 2025 using their roll and enrollment numbers.
Here's DIRECT LINK to check Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination Result - Year 2025: (https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_hs_board_hs_dfdf_final_20_hs_tri_12_pub_24_htm_hs_wrw_20_25_tbse_nic_12_hs.html )
Here's DIRECT LINK to check Madhyamik (10th Standard) Examination Result 2025:
(https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_tbse_mp_10_mp_20_ryry_final_try_25_board_20_mp_25_tri_pub_fhfhfh_nic_10_md_final.html)
The students can follow these steps to check and download their TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result 2025: