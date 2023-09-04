Teachers’ Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations of Shikshak Divas1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Teachers’ Day in India celebrated on September 5 honours Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday and the important role of teachers in society.
Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas is celebrated annually on September 5 in India to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.