Telangana Inter Result 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result likely tomorrow on tsbie.cgg.gov.in1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:30 AM IST
TS Inter Result 2023: Once the results are out, students can check their Telangana 1st and 2nd year results on the official site of TSBIE i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce 1st and 2nd year TS Inter Result 2023 tomorrow i.e. on 9 May. However, so far, no official notification has been issued by the TSBIE. TSBIE Controller of examination told Hindustan Times that TS Inter results for 1st year and 2nd year will be out before 10 May. Once the results are out, students can check their Telangana 1st and 2nd year results on the official site of TSBIE i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×