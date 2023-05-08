The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce 1st and 2nd year TS Inter Result 2023 tomorrow i.e. on 9 May. However, so far, no official notification has been issued by the TSBIE. TSBIE Controller of examination told Hindustan Times that TS Inter results for 1st year and 2nd year will be out before 10 May. Once the results are out, students can check their Telangana 1st and 2nd year results on the official site of TSBIE i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in .

Here's how to check:

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the activated link of TS Inter result.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

You can now check your scores

Download the result for further use

Apart from official website, students can also check their TS Inter Results scores on ‘T App Folio’ mobile app. As per reports, around 4.82 lakh students registered for TS Inter 1st year exams while nearly 4.65 lakh registered for 2nd Year. This year, the TS inter exam for 1st-year was conducted from 15 March-3 April while 2nd year exams were held from 16 March-4 April. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. In 2022, the overall pass percentage of 1st year was 63-32 percent while that of the 2nd year was 67.16 percent.