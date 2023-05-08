Apart from official website, students can also check their TS Inter Results scores on ‘T App Folio’ mobile app. As per reports, around 4.82 lakh students registered for TS Inter 1st year exams while nearly 4.65 lakh registered for 2nd Year. This year, the TS inter exam for 1st-year was conducted from 15 March-3 April while 2nd year exams were held from 16 March-4 April. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. In 2022, the overall pass percentage of 1st year was 63-32 percent while that of the 2nd year was 67.16 percent.