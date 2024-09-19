Telangana Open SSC, Intermediate exam dates OUT at telanganaopenschool.org; 4 steps to check TOSS exam schedule here

  Telangana Open School Society has announced the timetable for SSC and Intermediate exams from, starting with language tests. Check full schedule here.

Telangana Open SSC, Intermediate exam dates: TOSS has published the October 2024 exam schedule with tests starting from October 3.
Telangana Open SSC, Intermediate exam dates: TOSS has published the October 2024 exam schedule with tests starting from October 3.(HT_PRINT)

The schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations has been released. The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced the October exam dates on September 18.

Candidates willing to appear for the exams can now check and download the TOSS October 2024 exam schedule through the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. Those students who are unable to pursue regular education can appear for the SSC or Intermediate exam administered by TOSS. Registered candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to access the schedule from the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on the "SSC & INTERMEDIATE (TOSS)

EXAMINATION-OCTOBER 2024 TIME TABLE" link under news and media on the homepage

Step 3: Check and download the schedule

Step 4: Take its printout and keep the hardcopy for future reference

The official notice states, “Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is now pleased to announce the day/session-wise timetable for the upcoming theory and practical examinations for SSC and Intermediate levels, scheduled for October 2024."

According to the schedule, these examinations will commence on October 3 and conclude by October 9. It is important to note that the exams will begin with language tests. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu and Hindi exams are scheduled for Day 1, while English is scheduled for Day 2. Both SSC and intermediate exams will end with vocational subjects.

The Telangana Open SSC and Intermediate exam will be conducting these exams in two shifts- morning and afternoon session. The first session will begin at 9:00 am and end at noon, while the second session will be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Besides this, practical examinations for Intermediate students will commence on October 16 and conclude on October 23.

Considering the past year's trends, Telangana TOSS admit card will be released in September last week. Essential credentials required to access admit card include registration number, password and date of birth. The hall ticket will give details about specific exam timing, date, exam centre address and exam day instructions.

