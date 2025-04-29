Telangana SSC Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download scorecard

Telangana SSC Results 2025 will be declared tomorrow (Wednesday, April 30) at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in. Here are the steps to view your result, download scorecard

Livemint
Updated29 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Telangana SSC Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download scorecard
Telangana SSC Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download scorecard(Hindustan Times)

Telangana SSC Results 2025: The Telangana SSC Results for this year will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 30). Once declared, students can check the result from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on LiveMint, results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2025: How to check the result - Step-by-step guide

Students can check the TS SSC Result 2025 through these steps:

1. Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the “TS SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Also Read | HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 to be OUT at hpbose.org; steps to check scores here

3. Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

4. Click “Submit” to view your result.

5. Download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2025: Credentials required

Students can check the TS SSC 2025 results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS result 2025: How to check score on wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in?

TS SSC Result 2025: How to check on Mint's page

If you have already registered on LiveMint's page, you will directly get an alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is announced. Here are the steps to register:

1. Log on to LiveMint's page for exam results.

2. Once the window opens, fill in the necessary fields such as roll number, name, phone number.

3. Hit on ‘Submit’ once all the details are filled.

4. You will receive the alerts and results on your registered email ID and phone number after the TS SSC Result 2025 are declared.

TS SSC Result 2025: Can I check through SMS?

At times, official websites can take a lot of time to load, or even crash. If such a situation arises, students can also check their results through SMS. Here are the steps:

1.Type: TS10<space>Roll Number

2. Send to: 56263

3. You will receive your result as an SMS reply

How were TS SSC Results last year?

In 2024, the Telangana SSC Results were announced on April 30, with over 5 lakh students taking the exams. The overall pass rate was 91.31%, with girls outperforming boys.

Also Read | CBSE Result 2025 date: When is Class 10, 12 result expected?

While boys secured a solid 89.42% pass percentage, girls outshone them with 93.23%, highlighting a consistent trend of better performance by female students.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationTelangana SSC Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download scorecard
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.