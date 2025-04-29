Telangana SSC Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download scorecard

Telangana SSC Results 2025: The Telangana SSC Results for this year will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 30). Once declared, students can check the result from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on LiveMint, results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2025: How to check the result - Step-by-step guide Students can check the TS SSC Result 2025 through these steps:

1. Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the “TS SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

4. Click “Submit” to view your result.

5. Download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2025: Credentials required Students can check the TS SSC 2025 results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS SSC Result 2025: How to check on Mint's page If you have already registered on LiveMint's page, you will directly get an alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is announced. Here are the steps to register:



1. Log on to LiveMint's page for exam results.

2. Once the window opens, fill in the necessary fields such as roll number, name, phone number.

3. Hit on ‘Submit’ once all the details are filled.

4. You will receive the alerts and results on your registered email ID and phone number after the TS SSC Result 2025 are declared.

TS SSC Result 2025: Can I check through SMS? At times, official websites can take a lot of time to load, or even crash. If such a situation arises, students can also check their results through SMS. Here are the steps:

1.Type: TS10<space>Roll Number

2. Send to: 56263

3. You will receive your result as an SMS reply

How were TS SSC Results last year? In 2024, the Telangana SSC Results were announced on April 30, with over 5 lakh students taking the exams. The overall pass rate was 91.31%, with girls outperforming boys.

