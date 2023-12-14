Telangana to have a ‘Tribal University,’ Parliament gives green light to Central Universities Bill
Parliament Winter session: The upper house of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha on December 13 passed a bill giving nod to the establishment of central tribal university in Telangana.
