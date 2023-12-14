The upper house of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha on December 13 passed a bill giving nod to the establishment of central tribal university in Telangana. This central tribal university aims to provide higher education and research facilities primarily for the tribal population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed unanimously through a voice vote. Following this bill's approval the Opposition walked out of the House over security breach issue that escalated in the Lok Sabha yesterday in the middle of a debate. This incident coincided with the anniversary of Parliament attack that took place 22 years ago in 2001 when nine people including eight security personnel lost their life.

The bill for central tribal university in Telangana was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 4 and was passed on December 7.

"The establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana was obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014," said Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan criticised the Telangana government for delaying in setting up the university in the state. He said the government took too much time to identify a suitable location for the institution. Pradhan further estimated the cost of setting up of the university to be around ₹900 crore.

The establishment of the 'Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University' in Telangana is expected to cater to the regional aspirations for years to come as per the statement of objects and reasons of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that were put forth in the lower house.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University in Telangana will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come, promote higher education and research among tribal communities, including in subjects such as tribal art, culture, customs and traditional knowledge systems. The university will be a harbinger of progress for our tribal brothers and sisters across states," reported HT.

Moreover, during the debate Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda said that the government is making efforts to improve educational opportunities for people from tribal communities. Notable participants in the debate included M Thambidurai of AIADMK, Dola Sen of TMC, Prashanta Nanda of BJD, Sadanand Shet Tanawade of BJP, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of TDP, B Lingaiah Yadav of BRS and V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP.

