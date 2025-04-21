Manabadi TS Inter 2025 Result Date: TSBIE to declare 1st, 2nd year on April 22 | Check time, how to check scorecard

Telangana TS Inter Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year will be declared on Tuesday, April 22, an official release said on Monday. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter Result 2025 on the official website at around noon.

Students who had appeared for the TS Inter Exam 2025 can check their 1st and 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and download their scorecards.

When will TS Inter Result 2025 be out? Date and time According to the official press release, the Telangana board, TSBIE, will be announcing the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2025 results on April 22. The results will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at 12 pm at the Board’s office in Hyderabad.

When the TS Inter Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year are announced, the students who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in and check their results. They will also be able to download their scorecards once the TS Inter Result 2025 is out!

TS Inter 2025 Result: How to check on official website Students are advised to keep their hall ticket and login details ready to avoid any last-minute hassle when the TS Inter 2025 Result is declared on April 22.

1. To check your 1st, 2nd year results, go to official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find ‘TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025’ or ‘TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025’ and click on them.

3. Enter your login credentials – hall ticket number – and submit.

4. As soon as you submit, your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Note: If the website takes time to display your TS Inter 2025 Result for 1st and 2nd year, wait and do the process again as hundreds of students would be checking their scorecards at the same time.