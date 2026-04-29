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Telangana TS SSC Results 2026: Class 10 results out; official website down | Check marksheets here

Telangana SSC Result 2026: 10th results out; official website down | Check marksheets here

Livemint
Updated29 Apr 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Telangana TS SSC Results 2026: Class 10 results out
Telangana TS SSC Results 2026: Class 10 results out(Representational image)
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Telangana TS SSC 10th Board examination results 2026 have been declared on Wednesday, April 29, but the official website where the students could check their results is down.

The students can also check their TS SSC 10th 2026 board examination results at these websites too – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana TS SSC 10th students can also check their results live at Livemint. Enter your roll number and hit submit to check your marksheets.

To check your TS SSC 10th 2026 results, follow these steps:

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Go to results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on 'Regular & Private (SSC and OSSC) results (Includes private from 2025 appeared candidates)

You will be directed to a website which has ‘MEMORANDUM OF SUBJECT WISE PERFORMANCE’

Enter your roll number and click on Submit

Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Save a copy for future references

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