Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to download, exam date, website and more

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: The Territorial Army on Thursday has released the admit card for Officer Entrance Exam on its official website, reported shikha.com.

All the registered candidates can get the Territorial Army admit card by visiting the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Apart from this, the Territorial Army will also send details of email and SMS alerts to the candidates.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Steps to download Step 1: Open the official website https://territorialarmy.in/home

Step 2: Click on the link Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required credentials link.

Step 4: Click on the link.

Step 5: Get your hall ticket in a new window.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Exam date The Territorial Army exam is scheduled to take place on 20 July via online mode. The Territorial Army CBT 2025 includes 100 questions worth 100 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete the test.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: What next? Once the candidates' application forms are found correct and are declared successful in the online entrance exam, they will be detailed for intelligence and personality tests at the Service Selection Board.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Mode of exam Step 1: Written Examination (Computer-Based Test – CBT)

Step 2: Preliminary Interview Board (PIB)

Step 3: Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview

Step 4: Medical Examination

Step 5: Final Merit List

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Overview The Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 was announced to fill 19 vacancies for the Lieutenant Rank.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Exam Centres The CBT exam will be conducted on 20 July 2025 in these cities

Chandigarh

Jalandhar

Pathankot

Delhi

Ambala

Hisar

Lucknow

Allahabad

Agra

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Kolkata

Bengdubi

Guwahati

Dimapur

Jaipur

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Nagpur

Belgaum

Coimbatore

Udhampur

Srinagar