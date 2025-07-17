Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to download, exam date, website and more

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: The Territorial Army on Thursday has released the admit card for Officer Entrance Exam on its official website, reported shikha.com.
All the registered candidates can get the Territorial Army admit card by visiting the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Apart from this, the Territorial Army will also send details of email and SMS alerts to the candidates.
Step 1: Open the official website https://territorialarmy.in/home
Step 2: Click on the link Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required credentials link.
Step 4: Click on the link.
Step 5: Get your hall ticket in a new window.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
The Territorial Army exam is scheduled to take place on 20 July via online mode. The Territorial Army CBT 2025 includes 100 questions worth 100 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete the test.
Once the candidates' application forms are found correct and are declared successful in the online entrance exam, they will be detailed for intelligence and personality tests at the Service Selection Board.
Step 1: Written Examination (Computer-Based Test – CBT)
Step 2: Preliminary Interview Board (PIB)
Step 3: Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview
Step 4: Medical Examination
Step 5: Final Merit List
The Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 was announced to fill 19 vacancies for the Lieutenant Rank.
The CBT exam will be conducted on 20 July 2025 in these cities
Chandigarh
Jalandhar
Pathankot
Delhi
Ambala
Hisar
Lucknow
Allahabad
Agra
Bhubaneshwar
Dehradun
Kolkata
Bengdubi
Guwahati
Dimapur
Jaipur
Pune
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Nagpur
Belgaum
Coimbatore
Udhampur
Srinagar
Nagrota