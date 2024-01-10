Texas Teachers Can Earn $100,000. But There’s a Catch.
Sara Randazzo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jan 2024, 11:08 PM IST
SummaryA state-funded program offers teachers performance-based bonuses, but some say it creates division.
When Texas rolled out a bold new way to boost teacher pay based on merit, the state touted it as a path to a six-figure salary—a benchmark that most of America’s teachers never reach in their careers.
