Texas Teachers Can Earn $100,000. But There’s a Catch.

When Texas rolled out a bold new way to boost teacher pay based on merit, the state touted it as a path to a six-figure salary—a benchmark that most of America’s teachers never reach in their careers.

Four years later, nearly 1,000 Texas teachers earn $100,000—far less than 1% of teachers in the state—new data shows. More than half of the state’s school districts haven’t even signed on to join the merit-based system, with some citing an onerous rollout process required to collect the state-funded bonuses and fears that the money will run out.

The effort has been slow to gain traction partly because the loudest opposition comes from teachers themselves. Some Texas teachers complain that the extra pay is doled out unfairly and pits colleagues against one another, even as recipients report life-changing raises that have paid off debts and funded long-awaited vacations.

“This merit-based pay breeds hostility, it breeds competition," said fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Stoebe.

The reaction in Texas shows why attempts to pay U.S. teachers based on performance have often fizzled, even amid widespread calls to make teacher pay more competitive. Teachers make $67,000 on average nationwide, with average starting salaries of $43,000. The majority are paid based on seniority, with stipends for postgraduate degrees and extra duties, a system preferred by teachers unions.

In Texas, districts can join the merit pay program, called the Teacher Incentive Allotment, after proving to the state they have a statistically sound way of assessing teachers and measuring student growth. Teachers in participating districts then strive to be ranked by their school administrators in three tiers that come with yearly extra pay of between $3,000 and $32,000. Those who work in rural or high-needs schools can earn the highest bonuses.

But districts have struggled to find a way to rank electives and other subject areas that don’t have a standardized test. Many have needed to hire consultants and redeploy district employees to administer the program full time. Last school year, 378 districts participated, about a third of those statewide, and 13,774 teachers earned bonuses. This school year, another hundred districts have signed on.

“Identifying great teachers is not an easy thing to do for many districts," said Matthew Holzgrafe, who oversees the merit-pay system as a director at the Texas Education Agency, the state’s education department. Holzgrafe said the participation has exceeded initial expectations and the department hopes to add 100 to 150 districts each year.

The Texas legislature approved the program, which cost $145 million last school year, as part of a sweeping school-finance bill in 2019. Dan Huberty, a former Texas state representative who wrote the pay legislation, said he expected the program to take seven to 10 years to fully implement but that it is already achieving its goal of “getting teachers to get thought of as professionals, not just as line workers."

Texas has dabbled in performance-pay systems before, and it looked to one enacted in Dallas a decade ago to inform the current program.

Dallas second-grade teacher Eric Hale is the quintessential success story. The 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year, Hale said his compensation has more than doubled with merit pay, to over $106,000.

“In what other industry can you be average and be paid the same amount of money as somebody that is phenomenal?" Hale said. “Before this program, that’s what education felt like for me."

Some research has found benefits of paying teachers based on performance. A 2020 paper that reviewed dozens of studies found small, statistically significant improvements in student test scores resulting from new pay schemes.

But merit pay has long proven difficult to implement and polarizing among teachers. In a 2021 poll from Education Next, a Harvard-sponsored research magazine, nearly three in four teachers said they were against basing their salaries on student learning.

Historically, merit-pay attempts have failed because they didn’t offer enough extra pay to motivate behavior, funding ran out and they did a poor job differentiating between teachers, said Eric Hanushek, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He finds more promise in current attempts, like in Texas and a long-running program in the District of Columbia, where teachers found to be ineffective are fired and those at the top rewarded.

In Lubbock, Texas, high school physics teacher David Lawson said he grew frustrated by what he found to be a vague and confusing bonus system. Lawson said he was told his teacher evaluation and student survey scores were among the highest of his peers, but that he only got the lowest level of bonus recognition due to students’ scores on a district-designed physics test that he didn’t think matched state standards.

“It’s caused teachers satisfied with the status quo to say suddenly, ‘Wait, maybe I’m not as good as I thought I was,’ " Lawson said. He just left his teaching job because his $51,000 salary wasn’t enough. A higher bonus, he said, could have kept him in the job.

Northside Independent School District in San Antonio stayed out of the program for years over concern that it would undercut collegiality, but Superintendent John Craft said NISD is applying this year to stay competitive with surrounding districts. “There’s a little bit of anxiousness" among teachers, Craft said, as they wonder if “this will become more of a business model that doesn’t lend itself to that open cooperation."

Each year, more than 20% of Texas districts that apply for the Teacher Incentive Allotment get rejected because of data issues. Last year, just 77 districts created a method to make every teacher eligible for the bonuses.

In Stoebe’s district, Round Rock Independent School District, so far only kindergarten through second-grade teachers at nine of 35 elementary schools are eligible for the bonuses. Round Rock administrator Natalie Nichols said the district is using the pay incentives initially to support a new literacy curriculum and improve retention at schools with the weakest student achievement.

In Roosevelt Independent School District, a rural district outside Lubbock, around 40% of staff have qualified for bonuses. Teachers are awarded sweepstakes-style large checks for up to $25,000 at a year-end breakfast.

“In the rest of the world, if you do a good job, you get a bonus. For teachers that’s just been foreign to them," said Dallas Grimes, the district’s superintendent. “Now it’s like ‘Hey, go get it.’ "

Matt Barnum contributed to this article.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com