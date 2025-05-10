TG EAPCET Results 2025: TSCHE to announce results tomorrow; steps to download, websites and more

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is all set to announce the results of TG EAPCET for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11 AM.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

According to an official notice, the results of TG EAPCET 2025 will be released by Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy at his residence.

The results will include the ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, toppers, attendance particulars, and consolidated results.

Candidates will be able to check the results after the press briefing.

Earlier, the Council had released the TG EAPCET Answer Key on May 4, along with the response sheet and master question paper.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Steps to download 1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TG EAPCET Results 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to login and submit.

4. The TG EAPCET Results 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Qualifying percentage of marks The qualifying percentage of marks for the TG EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Exams took place on this date TS EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was conducted on April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, the exam was held from May 2 to 5.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Objections window The objection window was also opened, and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till 6 May, 2025.

