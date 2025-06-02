TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card for June 8-9 Telangana Common Entrance Test to be OUT today at icet.tgche.ac.in

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 admit card will be released today, June 2, as per the official schedule. Conducted by Nalgonda's Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), the entrance test will permit qualifying candidates to take admission in MBA and MCA programmes offered by Telangana Universities and their affiliated colleges for the upcoming academic year.
Registered students will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in.
Follow the steps mentioned below to access TS ICET 2025 hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official site at icet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket download link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number and click on “View Hall Ticket”
Step 5: Check and download admit card, take a print out for exam day.
Given below are TS ICET 2025 key dates:
Morning Shift: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
