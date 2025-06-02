TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card for June 8-9 Telangana Common Entrance Test to be OUT today at icet.tgche.ac.in

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 admit card will be released today, June 2, as per the official schedule. Conducted by Nalgonda's Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), the entrance test will permit qualifying candidates to take admission in MBA and MCA programmes offered by Telangana Universities and their affiliated colleges for the upcoming academic year.

Registered students will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip for June 15 exam to be OUT today!

How to download TS ICET 2025 hall ticket? Follow the steps mentioned below to access TS ICET 2025 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official site at icet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number and click on “View Hall Ticket”

Step 5: Check and download admit card, take a print out for exam day.

Key details to check on TS ICET 2025 hall ticket Name

Category

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Photograph

Date of Exam

TS ICET exam schedule 2025 Given below are TS ICET 2025 key dates:

The TS ICET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts on each day. The timings for 150-minutes long exam are given below Morning Shift: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM