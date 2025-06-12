TG TET 2025 hall ticket OUT! Download admit card from tgtet.aptonline.in by following 5-simple steps

TG TET 2025 hall ticket: The Department of School Education Hyderabad will be conducting the TET June 2025 exam from June 15 to 30 this year. On Wednesday, TG TET admit card was released on the official website.

Those students who registered for the exam can download TG TET June 2025 hall ticket from tgtet.aptonline.in. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-JUNE-2025) will be conducted ONLINE in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To download TG TET 2025 hall ticket, candidates who aspire to work as teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State, will need Jornal number and date of birth.

How to download TG TET 2025 hall ticket? Follow the steps provided below to download the TG TET hall ticket 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TG TET exam at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket download link.

Step 3: Enter required login details and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 4: Check and download the TG TET hall ticket, take a printout and keep the hard copy for exam day.

The TG TET 2025 notification dated April 11 states, "TG-TET-JUNE-2025 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II."

