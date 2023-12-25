The 10 books of 2023 you cannot miss

What I Learned About Investing From Darwin

Pulak Prasad

Let’s be honest, many fund managers communicate in a very boring way, caught as they are in trying to hawk the fund they manage, and the fact that the regulator limits what they can say. But the same cannot be said of Pulak Prasad who has written this very interesting book linking investing with evolutionary biology—the study of the causes and nature of the evolution of organisms since the beginning of life on Earth. In fact, through most of the book Prasad only reiterates some well-known investing principles, but he does so through examples from evolutionary biology and his experience of having managed a lot of money in the Indian stock market. An excellent example in the book is on something as basic as the power of compounding, which Prasad explains through the example of how only 24 rabbits imported into Australia in 1859 grew to 10 billion rabbits just 65 five years later. A clear parallel can be drawn with how when investors allow money to compound, as time goes by, it grows much bigger in absolute terms. Even if you have no interest in investing in stocks, the book can be read for the parallels it draws between investing and the biological world.