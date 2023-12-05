The changing profiles of in-demand IITians
Summary
- The spectre of generative AI and automation hangs large over the IITs at this year’s campus hiring, with companies showing a preference for engineers with specialist skills beyond coding
Zomato is scouting for algorithm engineers at IIT campuses. High frequency trading companies are looking for statistical process control experts with high scores in quant. Consulting companies want associate product managers. And conglomerates are seeking chemical engineers for their ESG operations.