The hot job market is a problem for Harvard, Wharton, other top MBA programs

For those who did apply, the numbers were in their favor. Yale drew 3,237 M.B.A. applicants for the class of 2024, down more than 16% from the prior class, said Laurel Grodman, assistant dean for admissions. She cited the competitive labor market and interest in shorter master’s programs as reasons for the drop. With a smaller applicant pool vying for the school’s 347 spots, some students who would have been waitlisted in a higher-demand year got an acceptance letter, she added.