The hot job market is a problem for Harvard, Wharton, other top MBA programs
- More young professionals say no to business school this year
Harvard Business School and other top business programs are reporting steep drops in applications as the hot labor market and the cost of the degrees kept would-be M.B.A.s on the job and out of their applicant pools.
At Harvard, widely regarded as the nation’s top business school, M.B.A. applications fell by more than 15%. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania recorded more than a 13% drop. At other elite U.S. programs—including Yale University’s School of Management, as well as the business schools at the University of Chicago and New York University—applications dropped by 10% or more for the class of 2024.
For those who did apply, the numbers were in their favor. Yale drew 3,237 M.B.A. applicants for the class of 2024, down more than 16% from the prior class, said Laurel Grodman, assistant dean for admissions. She cited the competitive labor market and interest in shorter master’s programs as reasons for the drop. With a smaller applicant pool vying for the school’s 347 spots, some students who would have been waitlisted in a higher-demand year got an acceptance letter, she added.
Chicago’s Booth, NYU’s Stern and HBS declined to comment.
M.B.A. applications are often countercyclical, which means that when the job market is good, people stay at work. In economic downturns, workers seek out business school for a safe harbor and a degree that will make them more marketable.
Many young professionals received large pay raises this year, making the cost of taking two years out of their careers to attend less attractive. The sticker price for highly ranked business schools can reach $200,000 or more for a two-year, full-time program, once living costs are added. School recruiters have said they are increasingly competing not against other M.B.A. programs, but against job offers and pay raises as they try to convince students to enroll.
Interest in business degrees is still high from candidates abroad, schools say, with U.S.-based prospective students fueling most of the declines.
“If the job market is hot, you do not want to leave your job to get an M.B.A.," said Blair Mannix, director of M.B.A. admissions at Wharton, which drew 6,319 applicants for this fall, down from 7,338 last year but still higher than the 5,905 who applied to start in 2019, when business-school applications were falling.
Applications rose sharply in 2020 as the pandemic struck. At the time, schools extended deadlines and waived standardized test requirements to accommodate more students. Last year, applications dwindled at some programs as the booming finance and technology sectors paid up to retain staff, a trend that continued this year, college staff said.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business also indicated their applicant pools shrunk.
Sloan’s 25% decline to 5,349 applications followed a record year for applications—7,112—last year. A spokesperson characterized this year’s figures as in line with prior years.
Cost was the biggest factor blunting demand, according to a survey of more than 1,500 people who considered applying for an M.B.A. but decided against it. The survey was conducted by Clear Admit, which advises prospective students on applying to business school. More than half—52.6%—said cost was a concern.
“It doesn’t seem as easy to convince this generation of applicants as it used to be," said Graham Richmond, Clear Admit’s co-founder. “They’re a bit more wary of debt, period, for anything."
At nearly every university that offers an M.B.A., graduates typically make more money two years out of school than they borrowed. HBS earlier this year started a new need-based scholarship program to cover the full cost of tuition and fees for 10% of its enrolled students. Some other top M.B.A. programs offer need-based scholarships, and many others distribute dollars based on test scores, grades and personal backgrounds.
Other factors dissuading potential M.B.A. candidates in the Clear Admit survey included being too busy at work to apply and the pandemic’s impact on the school experience. Some people also named the potential for promotion at their current jobs.
Most respondents said they plan to apply in the future. Businesses are forecasting tougher economic times ahead and companies in finance, tech and retail have cut jobs.
“I do think we’ll be seeing them in a couple years," said Taya Sapp, senior associate director of admissions at Michigan’s Ross.
Tim Westerbeck, president of the higher-education consulting firm Eduvantis, said he is unsure whether applications will increase anew should the economy sour. Nonprofit and for-profit business credentials have proliferated, giving people more options than the two-year M.B.A. These programs are inexpensive, often online and frequently don’t require stepping out of the workforce, he added.
The Graduate Management Admission Council, which surveys admissions offices annually, said that domestic student interest fell among full-time, two-year business schools in the U.S. Interest from international students was higher at many schools, though not enough to offset the decline in applications across the majority of M.B.A. programs.
At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, one of few top-20 M.B.A. programs to see an increase in applicants, the rise in international applications eclipsed the decline in U.S. interest.
People from India, Nigeria and Kenya showed particular interest, according to Danielle Richie, the school’s director of full-time M.B.A. admissions. The incoming class of 242 students comprises 35% of international students, compared with 26% last year.
