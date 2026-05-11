The University of California, Berkeley had almost 6,500 students on its wait list last year. It ended up admitting none of them.
The only thing harder than getting into college is getting off the wait list
SummaryCollege wait lists have ballooned to give schools options; ‘Why continue stringing me on?’
The University of California, Berkeley had almost 6,500 students on its wait list last year. It ended up admitting none of them.
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