The only thing harder than getting into college is getting off the wait list

The University of California, Berkeley had almost 6,500 students on its wait list last year. It ended up admitting none of them.
The University of California, Berkeley had almost 6,500 students on its wait list last year. It ended up admitting none of them.
The only thing harder than getting into college, it seems, is getting off the wait list. At some schools, the wait list is far more selective than the college’s overall acceptance rate. That’s a tough reality for thousands of wait-listed students across the country now, still holding out hope of getting into their dream schools after the May 1 commitment deadline passed.
The only thing harder than getting into college, it seems, is getting off the wait list. At some schools, the wait list is far more selective than the college’s overall acceptance rate. That’s a tough reality for thousands of wait-listed students across the country now, still holding out hope of getting into their dream schools after the May 1 commitment deadline passed.
For colleges, it’s harder than ever to predict who will enroll because students are applying to more schools. Colleges have always used wait lists to manage enrollment, but the lists have ballooned in recent years. It’s part of an elaborate cat-and-mouse game many colleges play to manage yield, or the share of admitted students who enroll. And wait lists have turned increasingly unruly, with fewer standard protocols than traditional admissions.
“It’s terrible for most kids around the country, because it inflates their expectations,” said Jon Reider, a former Stanford admissions officer who is now an independent college consultant. “You and half the country are on the wait list—and you’re not going to get in.”
Corbin Mahaffey, a high-school senior from Annapolis, Md., saw no downside to accepting a spot on Boston University’s wait list this spring. Then, he looked at the latest published numbers and got a reality check.
For fall 2024, almost 9,000 applicants had accepted a spot on Boston University’s wait list. The school enrolled 18 of them—or 0.2%.
“It’s almost like you would just want to be rejected at that point,” Mahaffey said. “Why continue stringing me on?”
Mahaffey considers himself fortunate: If he hadn’t received an offer from Cornell, where he’s set to attend this fall, he would have spent weeks “walking around on eggshells” awaiting BU’s response. A Boston University spokesperson said wait-list acceptance rates vary year to year, and for fall 2025 it was 5.1%.
John Marfield, Berkeley’s director of undergraduate admissions, said some unpredictability around enrollment means wait-list acceptance rates fluctuate. For fall 2023, Berkeley admitted 25% of its wait list. And in recent years, it admitted some transfer students off a separate wait-list pool.
“Unfortunately, the reality is that admissions and enrollment choices require balancing multiple factors and responding to outcomes that vary from year to year,” he said.
Schools often turn to the wait list to fill very specific gaps in their class. The orchestra might be short an oboe player; the school might want to fill a niche-major seat, or be seeking full-pay students, said Arkesh Patel, chief operating officer of admissions consultant Crimson Education.
“They just wait-list everyone just to give them complete optionality,” Patel said.
The wait list is also used as a “soft no” or a “pat on the back” to maintain relationships with counselors at feeder schools, the college’s donors and legacy families, consultants said.
Some schools hedge their predictive enrollment models by taking a big wait list to avoid under-enrolling, said Beth Kraemer, founder of In College Consulting.
Thousands-long wait lists might also reflect a school drawing an arbitrary line in the sand because it couldn’t thoroughly review every application, said Maria Laskaris, a former dean of admissions at Dartmouth who is now a private counselor.
“They didn’t have the bandwidth to discriminate among them,” Kraemer said.
The effects trickle down: A student who accepts a wait-list offer will then renege on their original commitment, sending that school to its own wait list to fill the spot. Derek DuBose, director of college counseling at Miami Country Day School, cautions students against staying on a wait list if they aren’t serious about attending.
Counselors typically tell students to shoot their shot, if they are willing, but to be aware that the odds can be slim. Baylor University in Waco, Texas, had a 52% acceptance rate for its class starting in fall 2025. The acceptance rate off the wait list, however, was 2.1%. Mary Herridge, the school’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said strong enrollment last cycle left little room for wait-listed students.
T.K. Gore, a dad in Chicago, said his daughter was accepted off the wait list at Wake Forest University this spring and given mere days to decide whether to commit. They flew to North Carolina the day after receiving the news, toured the campus, met with an admissions officer and visited the biology department before she committed.
Jacob Johnson is on three wait lists, including his top choice, the University of Texas at Austin, where he applied early, was deferred and then was wait-listed.
“This is such a roundabout, long-winded way of doing a rejection,” he said. “But I was also just thinking at the same time, of course I’m going to do it.”
Johnson, from Pittsburgh, is committed to North Carolina State, where he will study biomedical engineering through a joint program with the University of North Carolina.
Lately, he has been sticking to his counselor’s advice: Get excited about attending the school that accepted you.
Trey Chappell, director of consultant College X-ing, said his own son had no desire to join this year’s wait list for the University of Michigan, even though the school was in his top-two choices. “There’s just very little steam left in these kids because the process is so grueling,” he said.
For students on a wait list, counselors have long suggested writing a Letter of Continued Interest, which might include a pledge to attend if accepted. Chappell also recommends—if families are willing—promising to pay full price. That’s because while many schools have need-blind admission processes, that isn’t always the case for wait lists, counselors said.
Schools have also begun admitting students off wait lists before May 1, a previously unorthodox move, counselors said. It’s part of an effort to beat competition and lock up students earlier.
Not every school creates a mountainous wait list. California Institute of Technology, for instance, offers wait-list spots to about 200 students a year.
Students deferred from the early round get a definitive answer in the regular round—not a wait list, said Ashley Pallie, dean of admissions.
“We have to make a decision,” Pallie said. “Maybe this is a great student to hang on to, but it’s unfair, in our opinion, to make a student wait six or seven months just in case we might go to them.”
Akshay Bharath is on the wait list at University of Virginia, his overall top choice, where he applied binding early decision, was deferred and then wait-listed.
Virginia is cheaper as an in-state option, but he knows the odds are slim: 3.6% of wait-listed students were admitted for fall 2024. Overall admission was over four times that.
The high-school senior from Ashburn, Va., is committed to Babson College.
“It’s hard to picture yourself at this school for the next four years when you still have all these other options in the back of your head,” he said. “You’re hanging on to that little, last dream.”
Write to Roshan Fernandez at roshan.fernandez@wsj.com