The ubiquity of India's 'coaching culture', in charts
Summary
- The wide gap between the number of students registering for competitive exams and the number of undergraduate seats available to them is one of the major factors behind the demand for private coaching
In an effort to reduce teenagers' reliance on coaching centres, the Centre introduced significant guidelines in January. The education ministry's directives mandate, among other things, that coaching centres can only register students who are at least 16 years old or have completed 10th grade. Furthermore, these institutions are required to maintain reasonable fees, refrain from making misleading promises, and prioritize mental and physical well-being of their students.