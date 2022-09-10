The ultimate MBA networking event? A yacht party in Croatia7 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Hundreds of students from Harvard and other elite business schools like to connect at Yacht Week, a floating festival in the Adriatic Sea
Jaron Wright and Shivani Singh, first-year students at Harvard Business School, started networking before the fall semester started. They connected during a seven-day-long party aboard yachts floating in the Adriatic Sea.