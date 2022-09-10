The ultimate MBA networking event? A yacht party in Croatia

The event started in 2006 when two Swedish skippers decided to plan their own ocean party with friends in Croatia. With Facebook, and friends inviting friends, the event quickly expanded into a moneymaking venture. The number of yachts they commandeered went from 95 in 2007 to 431 in 2010 to just under 1,000 this year. The company, now called Day 8, expanded beyond Croatia to new locations including Greece, the British Virgin Islands and Tahiti. A place on a boat can now cost between $800 and $2,500, depending on the yacht’s size, age and whether it has air conditioning. Airfare, food, drinks and tips aren’t included. The company said its Yacht Week festivities brought in nearly $13 million in revenue this year.