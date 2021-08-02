As India is recovering from the second wave of Covid-19 and the number of Covid cases is coming down, many states have decided to reopen the schools for students either totally or for selected classes. States like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh already started the opening up of schools in a phased manner.

Here is the list of states that will allow the reopening of educational institutes from today:

Punjab

Schools in Punjab will start conducting physical classes right from pre-primary levels from Monday, state School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

The government had already allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26. On Saturday, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed Covid restrictions in the wake of declining cases.

The minister said the timing of schools will remain the same which is from 8 am to 2 pm. Parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools, he said.

Uttrakhand

Schools in Uttarakhand which have long been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16, officials said on Saturday.

An order to this effect was issued by the state government saying it will apply to all boarding, day boarding government and private schools.

Students who come to school to attend their classes must have the consent of their parents or guardians for doing so, it added.

Chattisgarh

Classes 10 and 12 of government-run and private schools in Chhattisgarh will reopen from today with 50% attendance, for which the prerequisite is that the COVID-19 positivity rate of the district concerned should be 1% for last seven days.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed the opening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from today.

