JAIPUR : The Indian Institute of Managament , Udaipur (IIM-Udaipur) concluded their campus recruitment drive for the 2021-2022 batch for MBA in Global Supply Chain Management.

The Institute recorded a 100% placement in this one-year-full-time MBA programme in global supply chain management for the ninth year in a row.

According to the official statement by the institute the batch was offered a total of 150 roles and fifty six companies participated in the placement drive.

The batch consisted of 28 students with three to five years of work experience and nine students with more than five years of work experience.

Professor Janat Shah, the director of the institute, said, "With 100 per cent of the batch placed much before the course ends, it is indeed gratifying to see the continued faith and support of the industry in the one-year full-time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management from IIM Udaipur."

He said 150 roles were offered to the students of the 2021-22 batch.

The average CTC (cost to company) was ₹19.5 lakh per annum, whereas the median CTC jumped by 14.7% to ₹18 lakh per annum this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.