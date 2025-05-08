Subscribe

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: DGE Tamil Nadu Board HSE +2 scores to be OUT today at 9 am at tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Board will release HSE +2 scorecard today. Check results live on tnresults.nic.in once activated at 9 am. Stay informed with instant alerts and detailed guidance on accessing your DGE TN Class 12th Result 2025.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated8 May 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Advertisement
TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Students who appeared for these exams can access their results by entering registration number and date of birth.

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be declared today. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the TN HSE results at 9:00 am, as per the scheduled time mentioned on the official notice. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be present in the press conference when TN HSC Class 12 results 2025 will be declared.

Where to check TN HSE (+2) results 2025 today?

The TN HSE press conference will take place at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. Students, who appeared for these exams can access their results through official portals - results.digilocker.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Class 12 results?

To check and download the TN HSE +2 scorecard, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage.

Step 3: The user will be directed to another page where results can be accessed via DigiLocker or www.tnresults.nic.in. Select view result to check scorecard.

Step 4: Choose the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter required credentials.

Step 5: Check and download TN HSE marksheet, take a printout for future reference.

Catch all DGE TN Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
08 May 2025, 07:22 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: When will the press conference begin?

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be declared today at 9:00 am in a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 07:20 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check TNDGE HSE Result via SMS

To check TN 12th Result 2025 via SMS, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Create a new message.

Step 2: Type TNBOARD12<space>Registration Number<space>Date of Birth

Step 3: Send the message to 09282232585 or +919282232585

Step 4: The canditate will receive Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025 via SMS on the same mobile number.

08 May 2025, 06:56 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: DigiLocker website link to activate at 9:30 am

DigiLocker's May 7 post on X states, “Tamil Nadu State Board Results 2025 – Releasing Tomorrow! The Tamil Nadu State Board (Directorate of Government Examinations) HSC Class XII result will be available on #DigiLocker result page at 9:30 AM tomorrow. Access your results securely at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in #TamilNadu.”

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 06:49 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Details the TNDGE scorecard at 9 am will show

The Tamil Nadu HSE +2 marksheet will include the following details:

  • Candidate’s name and personal details
  • Roll Number
  • Exam name and exam code
  • Total marks and scores obtained
  • Qualifying status

08 May 2025, 06:45 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Official websites to track for DGE Tamil Nadu Board HSE +2 scores

Students who appeared for these exams, can access their results through the following official portals

  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • tnresults.nic.in

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Check official notice here

The TN HSE+2 result will be released at 9 AM on the board’s official websites - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, the official notice dated May 6 said.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationTN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: DGE Tamil Nadu Board HSE +2 scores to be OUT today at 9 am at tnresults.nic.in
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App