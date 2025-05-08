TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: DGE Tamil Nadu Board HSE +2 scores to be OUT today at 9 am at tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be declared today. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the TN HSE results at 9:00 am, as per the scheduled time mentioned on the official notice. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be present in the press conference when TN HSC Class 12 results 2025 will be declared.

Where to check TN HSE (+2) results 2025 today?

The TN HSE press conference will take place at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. Students, who appeared for these exams can access their results through official portals - results.digilocker.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Class 12 results?

To check and download the TN HSE +2 scorecard, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage.

Step 3: The user will be directed to another page where results can be accessed via DigiLocker or www.tnresults.nic.in. Select view result to check scorecard.

Step 4: Choose the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter required credentials.

Step 5: Check and download TN HSE marksheet, take a printout for future reference.

