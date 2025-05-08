TN 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: Scores out at tnresults.nic.in. Check pass percentage, steps to download marksheet, more

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN 12th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025, at 9 am, according to the schedule mentioned in a notice earlier. The rest were declared by the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The press conference took place at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Where to check the TN 12th Result 2025? All the students who appeared for the Class 12th exams can check their scorecards through official portals - results.digilocker.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to check the TN Class 12 Result 2025? Here is a step-by-step guide to check and download the TN Class 12th Result 2025 —

Step 1: Go to the the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the “Results” tab appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Students will be directed to another page where results can be viewed and downloaded through DigiLocker or www.tnresults.nic.in. Choose one of the options to view and download the scores.

Step 4: Select the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter the login details.

Step 5: Verify and download the TN Class 12 Result 2025, and take a printout for future reference.

TN 12th Result 2025: Passing percentage This year, the pass percentage at 95.03%. The pass percentage has improved from the previous years — 2024 (94.56%), 2023 (94.03%) and 2022 (93.80%).

Among the 7,513 schools that participated in the Tamil Nadu Class 12th board exams this year, 2,638 schools recorded a perfect 100 per cent pass rate. Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys by obtaining a 96.7% pass percentage, while boys secured a 93.16% pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu HSC exam 2025.