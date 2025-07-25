Live Updates

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Check HSE scorecard today at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education will release the 12th Supplementary result today at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Stay informed for latest updates on HSE (+2) Supplementary result.

Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Jul 2025, 01:02 PM IST
TN 12th Supplementary result LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education will release the TN HSE (+2) Supplementary result 2025 at tnresults.nic.in.
TN 12th Supplementary result LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education will release the TN HSE (+2) Supplementary result 2025 at tnresults.nic.in.(HT )

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education (TNDGE) is set to release the TN 12th Supplementary result 2025 today, July 25. Candidates awaiting their scorecard must note that the result will be declared in the afternoon, as per media reports. Once the results are declared, the marks memo can be accessed from the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result

candidates must follow the steps provided below to check Tamil Nadu 12th or HSE plus two Supplementary result:

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu Education Board's official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to ‘Results.’

Step 3: Select HSE second year (+2) Supplementary exam result 2025 link.

Step 4: After entering the registration number and date of birth, click on ‘Get Marks.’

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download TN 12th supply result 2025. Take a printout and keep the hard copy of the result for future use.

Catch all TN 12th Supplementary result LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
25 Jul 2025, 01:02 PM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: What to do is dissatisfied with scorecard?

Students dissatisfied with TN 12th supply result 2025 can reportedly apply for copy of answer sheet. For this, they will have to visit the office of Assistant Director of Government exam of concerned district on July 28 or July 29, between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Notably, only those applicants seeking a copy of answer sheets will be able to apply for recounting or revaluation later.

25 Jul 2025, 12:38 PM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Key websites to track

  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • tnresults.nic.in
25 Jul 2025, 12:19 PM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: It digital marksheet same as original

No, the digital marksheet is provisional in nature, students will have to collect their original TN 12th supplementary mark sheet and documents from the school.

25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Alternate ways to check result

Students who are registered with DigiLocker (or school-linked email) can get access to their digital certificate after the results are declared. You just need to go to digilocker.gov.in, sign in, and look under “Issued Documents” from the TN Board.

25 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Statistics of the regular results

Number of students appeared: 792494

Female students: 419316

Male students: 373178

Passed: 753142

Female students passed: 405472

Male students passed: 347670

25 Jul 2025, 11:42 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Check result time

The time of the TN 12th Supplementary result 2025 has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be released shortly.

25 Jul 2025, 11:35 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: When were supply exams held?

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education conducted the TN 12th supplementary exam 2025 between June 25 and July 2 this year.

25 Jul 2025, 11:34 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: All you need to check scorecard

Candidates who appeared for TN 12th Supplementary exam can check their result by entering the registration number and date of birth.

25 Jul 2025, 11:33 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: How to check — 5 simple steps

Step 1: Visit official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to ‘Results.’

Step 3: Select HSE second year (+2) Supplementary exam result 2025 link.

Step 4: Enter credentials, click on ‘Get Marks.’

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

25 Jul 2025, 11:31 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: When and where to check Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Result

Candidates who appeared for TN 12th Supplementary exam can check their scorecard Tamil Nadu Education Board's official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. The results will reportedly be declared in the afternoon on July 25.

25 Jul 2025, 11:29 AM IST

TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: What was the Tamil Nadu HSE pass percentage this year?

This year, a pass percentage of 95.03 percent was recorded in the Tamil Nadu 12th result. A total of 7,53,142 successfully qualified the examinations out of 7,92,494 candidates who appeared for the exam.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationTN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Check HSE scorecard today at tnresults.nic.in
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.