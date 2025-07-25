TN 12th Supply Results 2025 LIVE: Check HSE scorecard today at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education (TNDGE) is set to release the TN 12th Supplementary result 2025 today, July 25. Candidates awaiting their scorecard must note that the result will be declared in the afternoon, as per media reports. Once the results are declared, the marks memo can be accessed from the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result

candidates must follow the steps provided below to check Tamil Nadu 12th or HSE plus two Supplementary result:

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu Education Board's official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to ‘Results.’

Step 3: Select HSE second year (+2) Supplementary exam result 2025 link.

Step 4: After entering the registration number and date of birth, click on ‘Get Marks.’

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download TN 12th supply result 2025. Take a printout and keep the hard copy of the result for future use.

