TN Board Exam 2024: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams begin from today i.e. 26 March. The exams will continue till 8 April. The results for the TN SSLC Class 10 exams are expected to be out on May 10.

The exam timings are from 10 am to 1.15 pm, of this as per the board, the first 10 minutes are allotted for reading the question paper and the next five minutes for verification of particulars by the candidate. As per reports, a total of 9.38 lakh students are appearing for the 2024 TN SSLC Class 10 exams. The examinations are being held at over 4000 centers across state.

Important instructions for students As the exam time is 10 am, students should reach the examination center atleast half and hour to 45 minutes prior.

It is important for students to carry their admit card for the exams as they will not be allowed to appear without it.

Read the question paper nicely and while writing the paper, do the numbering of anwers correctly.

No electronic items are allowed in the exam hall and items as specified by the Board should be carried.

Students should not engage in any malpractice during the exams.

28 March- English

1 April- Mathematics

4 April- Science

6 April- Optional language

8 April- Social Science

With Tamil Nadu exams begin today, the Bihar Board has already announced the Class 12 results. The pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 was 87.21 percent. According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, this is the highest in five years. Data released on Saturday afternoon indicates that 5,24,939 students have secured a first first division in the Bihar board Intermediate examination. Another 5,04,897 individuals secured a second division while 96,595 students scored third division.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

