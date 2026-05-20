Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2026 Live: Will marks memo be out today at tnresults.nic.in? How to check SSLC scorecard

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to announce Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2026 today at 9:30 am. Candidates who appeared for these exams, which were held from 11 March to 6 April, will be able to access their marks memo through the official website at tnresults.nic.in.
The result will be declared in a press conference convened by Chairman of the board. Over 9 lakh students, who appeared for SSLC Exam 2026, can access their marksheet through app, Digilocker and Umang app.
The steps to check Tamil Nadu 10th result 2026 are provided below:
Step 1: Visit Tamil Nadu education board’s official website at tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the registration number and date-of-birth, before clicking on submit
Step 4: TN 10th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the marks memo, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Catch all Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates here
Hall ticket number and date of birth
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in.
Students awaiting Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be able to access digital marksheet via Digilocker. The website in its latest update on result states, “Coming Soon.”
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