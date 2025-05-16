TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10, 11 results to be out soon on dge.tn.gov.in; DIRECT Link, here's how to check

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Education minister Anbil Mahesh revealed that the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Class 10, 11 results at 9 am today. Students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Tap on link that says “SSLC March 2025 Results” or “HSE +1 March 2025 Results”
3. Mention the registration number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY
4. Press the ‘Submit’ button to access the marksheet
5. Download the provisional result for future references.