TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10, 11 results to be out soon on dge.tn.gov.in; DIRECT Link, here's how to check

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result LIVE: Here's how to check results step-by-step

Visit official websites: www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in

2. Tap on link that says “SSLC March 2025 Results” or “HSE +1 March 2025 Results”

3. Mention the registration number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY

4. Press the ‘Submit’ button to access the marksheet

5. Download the provisional result for future references.