TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10, 11 results to be out soon on dge.tn.gov.in; DIRECT Link, here's how to check

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Students can access results at tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Over 17 lakh students are keenly waiting for their Tamil Nadu Board Results this year.

Garvit Bhirani
Published16 May 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC Board class 10 result to be out today. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Education minister Anbil Mahesh revealed that the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Class 10, 11 results at 9 am today. Students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

Follow updates here:
16 May 2025, 07:49 AM IST

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result LIVE: Here's how to check results step-by-step

  1. Visit official websites: www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in

2. Tap on link that says “SSLC March 2025 Results” or “HSE +1 March 2025 Results”

3. Mention the registration number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY

4. Press the ‘Submit’ button to access the marksheet

5. Download the provisional result for future references.

