TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025 on May 16! How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, 11 scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education (TNDGE) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC, Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSE, Class 11th) public examinations tomorrow, May 16.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: Date and time The Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a post on X confirmed that Tamil Nadu Board will be releasing the results of the above mentioned two classes of the academic year 2024-25 on Friday, May 16. Notably, formal announcement of the TN SSC and HSE+1 results will take place through a press conference at the Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex at 9:00 AM.

The results for Class 11 (HSE +1) will be released at 2:00 PM on the same day. Students, who appeared for these exams, can download their digital marksheets from the following official websites:

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in Anbil Mahesh's post on X states, “In accordance with the directive of the Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin, we are releasing the results of the 10th and 11th standard public examinations for the 2024-25 academic year on 16.05.2025 at 9 AM.”

Nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu public examinations this year. Among the 9,08,080 candidates who registered for the TN SSLC exams, a total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the pen-and-paper tests which commenced on March 28 and concluded on April 15.

Meanwhile, around 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 (HSE +1) exams this year, which were held between March 5 and March 27.

How to check the TN SSLC and HSE +1 results 2025 online? To download the TN SSLC and HSE +1 results from the official website, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of TNDGE - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the result link – “SSLC March 2025 Results” or “HSE +1 March 2025 Results”

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Check and download digital marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

