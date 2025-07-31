TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Results 2025 OUT: Scores declared at dge.tn.gov.in. Check steps to download

TN SSLC, HSE+1 Supply Results 2025: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN SSLC, HSE+1 results on Thursday, 31 July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and 11 can now view and download their results from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth to check their results. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on apply1.tndge.org.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Results 2025: Steps to download scores Candidates can check out the following steps mentioned below to download their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link to check the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: The scores will be displayed on the screen. Download a copy and keep a printout for future reference.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Results 2025: Exam dates The SSLC supplementary exam was held from July 4 to July 10, 2025, from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days, while the TN HSE +1 supplementary exams 2025 were conducted from July 11, 2025 onwards.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025: Request for scanned copies Students can also request a scanned copy of their answer sheet by completing the application form and submitting it to the Assistant Director of the Government Examination from August 4 2025, till August 5 2025, till 5 pm. They will be required to pay ₹275 to obtain a scanned copy of the answer sheet.